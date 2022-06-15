WATCH: Manchester Bomb Attack Survivor Reaches Kilimanjaro Summit on Wheelchair

Martin Hibbert’s life changed forever after a bolt, launched from a shrapnel bomb, went straight through his spinal cord. The 40-year-old, who hails from Lancashire, England, was one of the closest survivors of the Arena bombing of 2017. Having lost all activity in his legs, Martin’s life would have turned upside down; instead, he held his ground and, in the pursuit, reached unimaginable heights. Martin, now 45-year-old, reached the summit of Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, in his wheelchair, and aims to raise £1 million, or roughly Rs 9 crores for charity.

With the help of personal helpers, guides and his medical aids, Matin reaches the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, at an elevation of 18,652ft. Martin achieved the feat as he wanted to move mountains for the paralysed and aims to raise money for Spinal Injuries Association.

They did it!!!🙌🙌 It took blood, seat and tears, but, with your support, Martin and the @SIA_Mountain made it to the top of the tallest mountain in Africa, #Kilimanjaro!🗻 Please, help the team in their biggest goal of raising £1 million for SIA at: https://t.co/nBNPzYSGZx pic.twitter.com/4nVpQXJVP5 — Spinal Injuries Association (@spinalinjuries) June 13, 2022

Martin, on reaching the top, was overwhelmed, to a point where his own emotions were tricking him. “I could just see the sign at the top. I did not know whether to laugh, cry…it was such a relief to get there and know that we had done it. Something I will always remember. Just so proud,” he said, as reported by Sky News.

In a video posted by Martin, he is heard saying, “Five years ago, I was in the hospital, hardly able to move. And here I am, five year later, on the top of Kilimanjaro.” Take a look:

Little video I recorded at the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro on Thursday…Please help me raise £1m by donating at the link below:https://t.co/XrVro3TtMB pic.twitter.com/GTESHYINjh — Martin Hibbert (@MartinHibbert) June 13, 2022

On reaching the summit, Hibbert did something special and heart-warming. In a grand gesture for his late mother, Martin scattered her ashes into the winds gushing on the top of the mountain, while his favourite song, For All We Know by The Carpenters, played in the background. Paying tribute to his mother who passed away in November last year, Martin said, “This is for you mum. I love you mum,” reported BBC

