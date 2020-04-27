Watch: Manipur Sets Example in Distribution of Relief Materials During Lockdown

While some states have an uphill task in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the northeast region of India has managed to contain the spread of the virus.

A video doing the rounds on social media shows authorities distributing relief materials in Manipur while maintaining social distancing norms has gone viral too.

The video shows people taking what they need while walking past stalls which are well stocked. All the while the rules of distancing are adhered too as well.

Manipur currently has zero active cases of the coronavirus too.

Taking to Twitter, IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the video, “Look at the wonderful way relief material is being distributed in Manipur. Dignity and respect for everyone in the entire process. So much to learn from this beautiful State in India. All DCs/District Collectors should emulate this.”

And since being shared the video has obviously seen plenty of reactions including that of Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports.

“Don’t show useless concocted stories like snake eating. Show beautiful, cultured behaviour and disciplined conduct during the lockdown in the North-Eastern State of Manipur! The thing to observe here is maintaining dignity and convenience for everyone while distributing relief materials,” he tweeted.

