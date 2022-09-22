Watch: Man’s Daredevil Selfie With Cheetah Irks Social Media Users

Clicking selfies have become a norm in contemporary times. Be it enjoying yourself with your friends or having just woken up from sleep, people don’t miss any opportunities to flaunt their selfie game on social media. However, sometimes, we tend to forget that every location is not a selfie zone. Videos and shocking news often come to light revealing terrifying accidents after people attempt to click selfies in dangerous places.

Recently a video has emerged on the internet in which a man is seen trying to take a selfie with a cheetah. This man’s selfie obsession was so strong that he seemed simply unafraid to click a photo with the world’s fastest animal.

The spine-chilling video was shared on Twitter by IFS Officer Clement Ben. “African selfie…Cheetah style,” read his hilarious tweet.

African Selfie…Cheetah style pic.twitter.com/WnOHkB5J9D — Clement Ben IFS (@ben_ifs) September 21, 2022

The now-viral 25-second video opens with the sight of a cheetah slowly approaching a safari vehicle with measured steps. In the blink of an eye, it pounces upon the windscreen of the car, and climbs atop the roof. The cheetah then rests at the open sunroof. The tourists give out muffled shrills at the cheetah’s sudden move.

The cheetah seemed to be looking for a shade to have some respite from Africa’s scorching heat and chose the vehicle for it. It adjusted itself on the roof, sitting in a grand posture, as the excited bunch of people inside the car started clicking pictures of the animal.

However, what caught the attention of netizens was a man emerging from the passenger’s seat just to click a selfie with the magnificent beast. The man broke the rule of the jungle and turned his back against the cheetah.

When the spotted beast gave a low growl at the man, the latter met the eyes of the animal for the briefest moment. Unbothered at the nerve-wracking encounter, he tilted his phone and continued to click a selfie with the dangerous animal.

The internet did not seem much impressed by the man’s lethal feat. They expressed their displeasure at his stunt. “Hey what you guys are doing? Watch out… Thank God he’s not hungry otherwise…” wrote one user. “Never turn your back to a big cat,” commented another.

Hey wat u guys r doing watch out.. Thang God he s not hungry otherwise….. — Shweta Sinha (@gudiasinha) September 21, 2022

Never turn your back to a big cat — Kaalia (@Kaalia268671011) September 22, 2022

The scary viral video has garnered nearly 35,000 views on Twitter. What advice would you have given to this selfie-stunt man?

