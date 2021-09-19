WATCH: Man’s Insane Dance Moves with Transition Effect will Leave You Mesmerised

We are back with the daily dose of viral videos and this time it is a dance clip. Now, you might wonder what’s so special about a regular dance video? But here’s a thing, it’s not like any other dance video, not even like the ones where the dancers’ moves blow you away. It’s a blend of technology with dance. This video shared by Instagrammer ‘Kid The Wiz’ features him syncing his brilliant dance moves with the transition effects. The end result is a delight. Dressed in a pair of quirky shorts, a T-shirt and a black cap, ‘Kid The Wiz’ starts performing some dance moves. Things get interesting when the optical illusions created with help of video effects come into play. In the caption shared along with the video, he credited @NewInFLux for the visual effects and wrote, “New York Energy At Its Peak.”

Since being posted online, the video has received over 2 million views along with nearly 1.25 lakh likes on Instagram. While some were impressed by the dance moves, others were blown away by the video editing. “Bro you are insane, this video is unreal, " wrote a user.

Another one commented, “Don’t know how you did that but that was fuego."

The comment section was flooded with reactions calling the dancer G.O.A.T (greatest of all time).

Kid The Wiz’s Instagram feed is flooded with similar videos where he is seen mixing transition effects into his dance form. His followers don’t hold back in showering their love and these clips are flooded with positive reactions to the dancer’s moves.

What makes these videos more likeable is the fact that he performs them in the open and often in public spaces. Take a look at this one, where he is showing off his dance moves at a railway station with a train approaching the platform.

Kid The Wiz had shot to fame after his appearance on America’s Got Talent.

