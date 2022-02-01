Watch: Man's Naagin Dance in Front of Groom is Super Hit on Internet

A naagin dance in Indian weddings has become extremely common. In fact, so much that the event is incomplete without it. A video in which a man left everyone amused with his naagin dance moves is going viral on Instagram. The man disturbed the groom as he sat on the mare and continued to perform his Naagin dance.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES.BKS (@memes.bks)

In this viral video, a man is showing some antique moves at a wedding. He can be seen dancing on the groom’s mare. The people present around the man were shocked to see him dance like that. While the groom is sitting quietly at the back, the man is sitting in front of him on the mare and is swinging left and right.

The video also contains background music of the Main Naagin Dance from the Bajatey Raho movie. The songs seem to be perfectly aligned with the dance moves of the man.

And while people are stunned, nobody is saying anything. The video shared on Instagram has received thousands of likes. It is being widely shared on many other pages as well. Many tagged their friends and relatives and said that they will dance like this at their wedding.

A lot of people have also dropped laughing and giggling emoticons in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “Naag ultra pro deluxe max", while another asked the planet the man was from. This video is capable of making anyone laugh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.