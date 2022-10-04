Watch: Man's Touching Message Through Lighter Trick Strikes Chord With Netizens

People have become an expert at masking their feelings. When something is bothering us, instead of sharing the issue with our closest and dearest ones, we tend to put on happy faces and hide our emotions. Hence, in this fast-paced world when everyone is running behind success, and busy with their own lives, it is important to check up on your friends and family to learn how they are doing.

A Twitter account named Tansu Yegen shared a heart-touching video on the micro-blogging site which beautifully captures the fact that kindness indeed goes a long way. “Powerful message” read the tweet.

The now-viral clip shows a man trying to perform a simple trick with a glass of water and two lighters in his hand. However, by the end of the video, you will realize that the trick is meant to spread a deeper message among the masses.

To create an example, the man asks the viewers to think of the two lighters as two human beings. He takes one of the lighters and puts it in a glass and continues to pour water in it. The textual layout beneath reads “What you don’t see.”

The water inside the glass represents a person’s ordeals in his life like childhood trauma, insecurities, abuse, stress, and loneliness. This results in the lighter losing its fire when the man pulls it out from the water. Similarly, in the case of humans, when they continue to face difficulties in life, they tend to lose their “spark.”

However, here comes the most important part, that the man tries to teach you. With the other lighter in hand, he flicks it and gently passes the flare to the lighter that was put in the water. Much to everyone’s surprise, it lights back to life. Thus, this powerful message is a genuine urge by the man to be kind to everyone, because, “You don’t know their story.”

The video has captured the attention of social media users. They have dashed to the comments to nod in agreement with the unique yet powerful message. “Try walking a mile in their shoes before judging someone, you might be surprised what you’ll find,” wrote one user.

“God bless him for this. Exactly what we all need. Sometimes all we just need is motivation to carry on. We all need that someone that can ignite the happiness fire in our life and erase the darkness and trauma embedded in us,” commented a second one.

The video has collected more than 13 million views and gathered over 519.4k likes on the micro-blogging platform. Did the message strike a chord with you too?

