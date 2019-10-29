Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Man's Unusual Way of Lighting Rockets with Cigarette in Mouth Leaves Twitter in Splits

The man is seen holding a bunch of rockets and picking one at a time to bring it closer to the cigarette that he is smoking.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 29, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Man's Unusual Way of Lighting Rockets with Cigarette in Mouth Leaves Twitter in Splits
Video grab. (Twitter)

Firecrackers on Diwali seem to be a 'must' for many to celebrate the festival. Some just use the safe methods, while others experiment ways to stand out of the crowd to burst crackers. A lot of videos go viral post Diwali showing the bizarre styles adopted by people to burst crackers, most of them leaving viewers in splits. Recently, a video is creating buzz on social media where a man is seen lighting rockets with a cigarette that is lit and placed in his mouth. The video is funny as well as shocking; however, the man doing it appears calm and composed.

In the video, the man is seen holding a bunch of rockets with one hand and picking one rocket at a time, he brings it closer to the cigarette that he is smoking and lights them.

The 20-second viral clip has garnered mixed reactions from people on Twitter leaving some shocked and stunned with the man's stunt. Some even pointed out the adverse effect of the man's stunt on children.

The festival of lights, Diwali was celebrated across the country this year on Sunday, October 27. According to Hindu mythology, the annual festival celebrates the homecoming of Lord Rama from his 14 years exile.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram