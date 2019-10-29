Watch: Man's Unusual Way of Lighting Rockets with Cigarette in Mouth Leaves Twitter in Splits
The man is seen holding a bunch of rockets and picking one at a time to bring it closer to the cigarette that he is smoking.
Video grab. (Twitter)
Firecrackers on Diwali seem to be a 'must' for many to celebrate the festival. Some just use the safe methods, while others experiment ways to stand out of the crowd to burst crackers. A lot of videos go viral post Diwali showing the bizarre styles adopted by people to burst crackers, most of them leaving viewers in splits. Recently, a video is creating buzz on social media where a man is seen lighting rockets with a cigarette that is lit and placed in his mouth. The video is funny as well as shocking; however, the man doing it appears calm and composed.
In the video, the man is seen holding a bunch of rockets with one hand and picking one rocket at a time, he brings it closer to the cigarette that he is smoking and lights them.
This Is How Legends Play Diwali pic.twitter.com/6qbX7A8fkW— स्वर्ण सौरभ (@srrespects) October 25, 2019
The 20-second viral clip has garnered mixed reactions from people on Twitter leaving some shocked and stunned with the man's stunt. Some even pointed out the adverse effect of the man's stunt on children.
Very Rajanikanth! Keep this one off kids!— neeru (@NsNeeru) October 26, 2019
This is amazing— Arunjit Singh Kaku Butalia (@ButaliaAjs) October 27, 2019
This is dangerous— JK (@JK00026883) October 26, 2019
This is like lighting fire crackers Rajnikanth style.... Mind it!— Vijay Narayanan (@Vijay3925) October 27, 2019
Thug life— Babrubahan Barik (@iambabrubahan) October 27, 2019
Rajani:- this is my kid— Rit chandu (@Chandramanivish) October 27, 2019
This seems to be a Rocket Man. Bravo, but kids should not imitate.— subhash bose (@26bose) October 28, 2019
Amazing. But dangerous if kids are watching this.— Rajesh Gupta (@imrajesh) October 26, 2019
The festival of lights, Diwali was celebrated across the country this year on Sunday, October 27. According to Hindu mythology, the annual festival celebrates the homecoming of Lord Rama from his 14 years exile.
