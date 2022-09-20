Watch: Man’s Upside-Down Version of Moonwalk Impresses Michael Jackson Fans

You must be aware that legendary singer and dancer Michael Jackson is hailed as the pioneer of the classic moonwalk step that created a rage in the 1980s. Ever since then, numerous followers of Michael Jackson have been trying to master the difficult dance step of gliding backwards with their feet. Over the years, many dancers have aced the signature MJ step.

However, a man has taken the difficulty level of the moonwalk a notch higher by nailing the step underwater. You will have to rub your eyes in disbelief after watching his stunning performance. The man named Jaideep Ghoshal, who claims to be India’s First Underwater Dancer, dropped his “version” of the seemingly impossible moonwalk step on Instagram. “For my audience who wanted to see my version,” read his caption.

Check out the video below:

The now-viral video shows the man performing the famous moonwalk with ease on a billiard table, underwater. In the video, he is seen wading in a water tank and gliding backwards with measured steps, leaving netizens impressed. The video has amassed over 10 million views so far.

To add a unique touch to Michael Jackson’s moonwalk rendition, Jaideep, in a swift move, makes a flip and performs the iconic step upside down. With his feet almost touching the surface of the water and his head below, he flaunted the moonwalk in a meticulously topsy-turvy position.

Jaideep’s dexterous moonwalk dance has garnered him appreciation from hundreds of MJ fans. “The deadliest moonwalk I have ever seen… just blown my mind,” wrote one user. Another pointed out, “Michael Jackson would be very happy after watching this…”

Responding to all the heartfelt comments, Jaideep expressed his gratitude to his fans. “Thank you guys for the amazing words…keep loving,” he wrote.

One glance at the talented man’s Instagram feed will give you a visual tour of his amazing dancing skills, all performed while submerged in the water. He often drops such jaw-dropping videos on Instagram, earning applause from netizens across the country. Jaideep currently has more than 765k followers on Instagram.

