WATCH: Mark Hamill Turns Yoda, Joker to Entertain Little Patients at Children's Hospital in LA

Mark Hamill, who has starred in many Star Wars franchises, is no less than a real-world hero. He charmed the young patients at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles recently when he virtually visited them and voiced the characters like Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, Yoda and even, the Joker. Hamill came forward for this noble cause for the 6th annual Make March Matter Campaign and did his bit. The video chat of the Star Wars hero delighting the children is going viral now. It is gathering the love of people from all over the world.

Our patients received a visit from Mark Hamill (@Hamillhimself), and Molly 🐶🐾! Looks like both Molly and our patients couldn't get enough of him. 😊 Thanks Mark and Molly for helping #MakeMarchMatter! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/FrmfUCDvpX— Children's Hospital LA (@ChildrensLA) March 30, 2021

In the video chat, when one of the child patients asked Hamill about his thoughts on Joker's words Luke Skywalker, the actor imitated the voice of the villain to say, "Luke Skywalker, eh? I'm not very fond of Jedi, in fact I hate them," and bursts into a demonic laugh.

The actor also assumed the role of Yoda in response to the request of a young patient. When asked what Yoda would think of his newly adopted rescue puppy, the actor responded in Yoda style, "ummm…little Molly…How black she is, furry she is….ummm…but smart she is not!"

We present to you: Yoda's thoughts on Molly the puppy, performed by Molly's 🐶dad @Hamillhimself. Thanks for making our patients laugh, Mark! #MakeMarchMatter #StarWars pic.twitter.com/dUD6ggyN9O— Children's Hospital LA (@ChildrensLA) March 30, 2021

The actor reposted the video shared by Children's Hospital LA on Twitter. Talking about the experience he had with the children, Hamill said that he was happy to do it in the private zoom call. He said his favourite part was reading a special book with them. He told, “They know more about Star Wars than I do! I really look forward to the day I can visit all the kids in person again."

Netizens are loving the way the 69-year-old has imitated so many famous pop culture characters to bring smile on the faces of little patients. Many fans showered their love and appreciation on the actor.

This annual fundraising campaign brings many Hollywood stars, local businesses and organisations together aiming at raising funds to support hospitals and patients.