Watch: Mary Kom's Performance of 'What's Up' by 4 Non Blondes is Blowing Everyone's Mind
Singing seems to be one of the hidden talents of Olympic boxer and six-time world champion Mary Kom.
Did you know that apart from being a star boxer, Mary Kom is also a fantastic singer? Celebrities are known to keep their real personalities hidden. But every now and then, they reveal a side of themselves that the world did not know existed.
Recently, the same thing happened with Olympic boxer and Member of Parliament Mary Kom. A video of the six-times world boxing champion enthralling audiences with her performance of 'What's Up' by the US rock band 'Four Non Blondes' in New Delhi.
The performance took place on Thursday, ahead of the 7th Edition of the 'Made in Northeast' Conclave in New Delhi's this Saturday. The conclave is to e chaired by union minister of state Kiren Rijiju with Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma co-chairing along with former Indian football captain Baichung Bhutia.
However, the highlight of the evening was nonetheless Mary Kom.
In the video, posted on Instagram by East Mojo, audiences can be seen enjoying the melodious singing and the boxer herself looked like she was having a blast. Check it out, yourself.
India’s star boxer @mcmary.kom knocked out her audience by singing What’s up by American rock band 4 Non Blondes at a gathering ahead of Young Leaders Connect in New Delhi on Thursday. The six-time world boxing champion’s effortless performance was well received by the august gathering. With the theme, ‘Made in Northeast’, the 7th edition of the conclave will be held at The Grand, Vasant Kunj in the national capital on Saturday (November 2). This year, the conclave will be chaired by Union minister of state Kiren Rijiju and co-chaired by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma and former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia. Follow @east.mojo for more news from Northeast India and around the 🌍 #EastStory #NorthEastIndia #Manipuri #pugilist #boxing #Indianboxing #manipur #Imphal
Did you like Mary Kom's hidden talent?
