WATCH: Maskless Military Veteran Loses Cool, Hurls ‘N-Word’ at Miami Airport Staff

On Friday night, at the American Airlines terminal, a person described as a “veteran in crisis" was seen on camera screaming the n-word at employees of Miami Airport staff before hurling a hefty metal pole at them during a meltdown. The unnamed guy, who according to the WPLG report was intoxicated, could be seen screaming and yelling at the airport’s American Airlines Terminal before abruptly picking up a metal pole used as a line barrier and hurling it at airport personnel nearby.

Police eventually apprehended and detained the man. Later, the authorities informed WPLG that he was taken to a treatment centre because he seemed to be in a mental health crisis.

He was also caught on camera kicking a wet floor sign, and the altercation is alleged to have started after he walked into a woman’s lavatory to confront his partner. The man’s fury is reported to have flared when he was denied access to his flight a few moments later.

The one minute clip has garnered over 10.1 million views on Twitter since the time it was posted. Several others captured the incident on their mobile phones, providing diverse perspectives on the occurrence.

According to several reports, witnesses claimed to have seen the man on a gurney just outside of the airport, surrounded by police. While the incident occurred in Terminal D, officials claimed they apprehended the suspect near the baggage claim.

The Miami-Dade Police Department reacted to the incident after multiple videos of the man were circulated on social media. They stated in a tweet that the guy in issue was a military veteran in crisis. They said that the Airport District police reacted quickly to the airport staff’s request and took the man to a local hospital for care and examination.

This incident involved a military veteran in crisis. Our Airport District officers immediately responded to the call by airport staff and transported him to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation. The MDPD is committed to the safety of all our residents and visitors.— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 29, 2021

American Airlines stated in a statement that all passengers are required to respect the regulations. “We will not accept any form of violence towards our team members," the statement added.

So far this year, the Federal Aviation Administration has received 3,988 reports of disruptive passengers.

