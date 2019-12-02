Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Watch: Massive 12-Foot-Long Crocodile Rescued from Canal in Vadodara

A 12-feet-long crocodile was rescued from a canal in Raval village in Vadodara district of Gujarat after a four-hour operation.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 9:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Watch: Massive 12-Foot-Long Crocodile Rescued from Canal in Vadodara
A 12-feet-long crocodile was rescued from a canal in Raval village in Vadodara district of Gujarat after a four-hour operation.

A 12-feet-long crocodile was rescued from a canal in Raval village in Vadodara district of Gujarat after a four-hour operation on Saturday, a Forest official said on Sunday. The official said the crocodile was spotted at 10:30 am, following which forest department was informed.

“The operation to rescue the crocodile lasted for four hours before it was finally released in the nearby lake which is home to many crocodiles,” he said, adding that it was the third such incident in the same locality in the last one year.

A video of the incident was also captured and later shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

“A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured out into fields in Raval village of Vadodara, yesterday, was rescued and handed over to forest department,” with this caption ANI shared the video. Since being shared a few hours back, the video has already gathered close to 6,000 views and the numbers are increasing.

The video shows a few men trying to capture a crocodile which is venturing in an open field.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram