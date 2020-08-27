Watch: Massive Lightning Bolt Interrupts Wedding as Groom Cracks Joke on 2020

A massive lightning bolt hit yards behind a US couple during their wedding over the weekend. Aaron Sawitsky and Denice Sawitsky said their vows over their waterfront ceremony destination in Marion, Massachusetts.

"Let's face it, 2020 has not been the best year," quipped the groom just when a vivid flash of lightning suddenly struck followed by a loud crack of thunder that echoed seconds afterward.

Soon after the booming sound of thunder, the guests including the to-be-couple had their jaws dropping down in shock to the irony of the moment followed by a subsequent laughter.

The chilling moment, which was captured by Aaron's cousin, was surprisingly ominous as it came seconds after Aaron’s joke over the trials and tribulations of 2020.

Footage of the moment was posted to Sawitsky’s Instagram’s account Sunday. As of Monday morning, the video had more than 1,100 views.

Speaking to WHDH, Aaron noted that he felt grateful that no one was hurt by the lightning bolt.

In what turned out to be an aptly odd weather for the wedding, the newlyweds couldn’t help but find some glee.

Aaron later shared the video capturing the epic moment on his Instagram, writing alongside it, "Mother nature has one wry sense of humor. Thankfully no one got electrocuted and we finished our vows before the rain started!"

The video rapidly gaining attention has received more than 6,800 views and 500 likes on Instagram only.

A user of the photo-sharing platform commented, "Sent me. Hands down, the most insane thing I’ve seen yet. Best wishes to you and your bride." "Terrifying and hilarious," expressed another.

A third wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS. I wish you the best of luck in your new life together. I think someone up above was watching and blessed you both”