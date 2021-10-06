WATCH: Men Discover Rs 1.5 Lakh in Old ATM Machine They Bought for Rs 22K

When luck is going your way, even soil can turn into gold and a dysfunctional ATM machine can dispense cash,provided you are ready to use the right tools! A group of men got the surprise of their life after they found cash worth $2000 (Rs 1.5 lakh) from an old ATM machine that they bought for a mere $300 (Rs 22,000). The men use a drilling machine, hammer and other tools in the process of breaking the machine open to see what’s inside it. A video of this discovery has now gone viral on the internet.

The clip which was shared on the YouTube channel ‘Captain Sahil’ shows these men trying to break the machine open. The person recording the video can be heard explaining the process of how they landed up with this machine. He revealed that the former owner sold the machine as he did not have keys to it.

In this 20:16 long clip, the men try all the tools available to them and eventually manage to make a gap in the machine to pull out the cash. They were seen jumping in excitement as they spot cash and call it their ‘best day ever’. They then carefully take the cash out, avoiding the risk of tearing the notes.

The long process of breaking the ATM machine end with the men walking home with $2000, which was nearly seven times their investment in the machine

Since being posted online, the clip has received nearly 4000 views along with numerous likes and comments. While some users were intrigued to know what happens next, a user suggested that these guysshould offer a ‘proportional cut’ to the individual who kept the cash in there. He commented, “Whoever put up the money to buy the machine deserves a proportional cut. The bearded guy is the only one who doesn’t seem greedy about the whole situation lmao.”

Now that was some really unconventional way to get cash out of an ATM!

