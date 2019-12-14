Watch: Men Rescue Bald Eagle from Being Swallowed by Octopus

In what may seem to be a weird series of events, a group of men rescued a bald eagle from the tentacles of an octopus.

The incident, which took place at Canada’s Vancouver Island saw a team of Salmon farmers saving a bird from an apparently hungry octopus. As reported by CNN the group of farmers was returning to their float house when they heard sounds of screeching and splashing, said Salmon farmer John Ilett.mer

As claimed by Ilett, the team of farmers saw a “full-sized eagle submerged in water with a big giant octopus in the water trying to drag it down." They did not do anything for five minutes and were only observing what exactly was happening as they were unsure whether or not they should intervene in such a situation, stated the report.

"We weren't sure if we should interfere because it is mother nature, survival of the fittest. But it was heart wrenching -- to see this octopus was trying to drown this eagle," Ilett told the CNN.

After observing the team decided that they had to help the situation, and so Ilett reached out with a pole towards the octopus which apparently gave him a tug making his lose his grip and giving time to eagle to fly away.

"I was able to just latch on to the octopus and give it a little tug. It released its grip which gave the eagle just enough time to get to shore. We weren't sure exactly how it was going to go down when I tested the pole,” Ilett added.

The United States has removed bald eagles from its list of endangered and threatened species in 2007 but they remain protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Lacey Act.

