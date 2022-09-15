Watch: Mesmerising Recreation of Lion King Scene Using Shadows Will Leave You in Awe

Many of us, in our childhood, for our amusement, played with our shadows, using a torch against the wall. The child in us used to enjoy making weird shapes with our shadows on the wall. You will probably know that our childhood game is also an enthralling performance art.

The technique of telling a story or putting on a show utilising images created by hand shadows is known as shadowgraphy or ombromanie. It is referred to as ‘movie in silhouette.’ It requires a lot of talent and skill to narrate a story using images created by shadows and the result is often mesmerizing. Today, we will bring to your notice one such mesmerizing performance.

Top showsha video

Twitter handle Tansu Yegen never fails to impress with both hilarious as well as aesthetically beautiful videos. The latest video posted by the handle is that of an amazing shadow art performance. The performance shows humans behind a screen coordinating with each other to create shadows that resemble animals. The colourful scene shows shadows of giraffes, buffalos, vultures and lions all brought to life by extremely talented people. Take a look at the video.

The highlight of the performance is the recreation of one of the most iconic scenes of the equally iconic classic The Lion King. Who can forget the beautiful scene where Mufasa’s newborn son Simba is shown off to the entire animal kingdom by the monkey Rafiki?

The scene has been often referenced in popular culture and the shadowgraphy performance beautifully captures the scene, utilizing only shadows. Isn’t it simply amazing? With around 13,000 likes and 3.50 lakh views, the video surely is impressing internet users.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here