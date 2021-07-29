WATCH: Mesmerising Video of Train Passing Through Dudhsagar Waterfall in Goa

Goa is the most sought after vacation destination among youngsters in India. People visit the state for its gorgeous beaches and pop culture. Recently, a video from Goa, which will leave you awestruck, has been going viral on social media. Interestingly, the clip is not from a fancy concert or a party as one would expect, but is a never seen before scenic beauty. The video shows a train that had to be halted due to intense rain. The stunning clip has been recorded at the Dudhsagar waterfall in the state.

The tweet has gone viral on the micro-blogging site and has received over 16 thousand views in less than 24 hours. Over 1400 users have liked the post and more than 350 people have retweeted it. Most users in the comments section of the post have mentioned how mesmerising the view is. One person also mentioned the safety reason behind halting the train at this point. He mentioned how tracks tend to sink in the hollow spaces formed due to heavy rain.

Considering the heavy weight of the train &the heavy rainfall,there have been cases where the tracks sinks down due to hollowness created by heavy rainfall under the surface.So this was a precautionary measure taken for safety of passengersGood move by @PBNS_India @RailMinIndia— Lakhan Sharma 🇮🇳ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@lakhansharma_18) July 28, 2021

The now viral video features a stationary train as a huge amount of water is being released by the waterfall on the Mandovi river. As per various media reports, during the monsoon season when there is heavy rain the Dudhsagar waterfall can be seen from a rail line that connects Goa with Bengaluru. During this season the waterfall popularly known as ‘Sea of Milk’ gets a generous amount of water supply from the seasonal rain. This results in a huge gush of water making it look like a cloud from a distance. The beauty of the entire scene is enhanced by the stunning forests and the well maintained bio diversity in the area.

Dudhsagar waterfall is situated in Western Ghats’ Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and the Mollem National Park. This waterfall is one of India’s tallest waterfalls and has a height of 310 metres. The waterfall is also quite broad and is said to have a width of approximately 30 metres.

