WATCH: Mesmerizing Video of Diver Hand-Feeding Tiger Shark Will Give You Goosebumps

One of the most dangerous species of sharks, a live Tiger Shark may scare any human being.

This is because they are second to the Great White Shark in recorded fatal attacks on humans.

However, a video captured a sweet feeding rendezvous between a free diver and a Tiger Shark in the Atlantic Ocean.

Diver Dante Weston recently has a close underwater encounter with a man-eater shark near Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas. Here’s a look at the video:

In the video, the shark can be seen swimming towards Dante, who has a metal box with him. As the shark approaches near, the diver takes a fish out of the box and feeds the aquatic animal.

While the video might look captivating, it could have turned into a fatality too.

According to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF), tiger sharks are considered to be “aggressive predators”. They are usually known for eating a huge variety of animals, which includes other sharks, fish, seabirds, dolphins, sea turtles, rays, sea snakes and crustaceans.

Tiger sharks can grow really big, with up to 18 feet in length. They are one of the "Big Three" species in attacking humans, apart from bull sharks and great whites.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.