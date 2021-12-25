Watch: Metal Roof Nearly Crashes Into Car During Storm in Australia

The intensity of storms can bring about huge damage to life and property and a recent video that has gone viral reiterates the same. The video shows a metal roof of a house displaced by a storm, ominously crashing into the road, missing a car by mere inches. The incident took place in Dee Why, New South Wales in Australia on December 19.

The video was shared by YouTube channel ViralHog with the caption “Metal roofing flying in the middle of the road during a storm in Dee Why”. The tin roof, after being dislodged, is blown around by the storm for some time before landing between two parked automobiles. It even narrowly avoids hitting another vehicle that was passing by on the highway. The video, which has close to 34k views, has left viewers in shock.

One comment read, “"Happens all the time when there’s a storm." Another user expressed concern for those whose vehicles were affected by the storm. “Unfortunate. Car owners be like why?” he said. Another comment read, “"RIP to whoever was walking in the proximity of this.”

There have been other viral videos in the past that have shown us the destructive power of a storm. Last year when storm Ciara, which was dubbed the “Storm of the Century" brought heavy winds and strong downpour along with it, a video had gone viral of an aeroplane being blown sideways while trying to land on the runway.

The video was shot at Birmingham Airport and the pilot of the flight was forced to abort the landing.

India has also recently faced a slew of storms such as Yaas, Jawad and the very devastating Amphan that hit last year. Even as cyclone Yaas had begun landfall in the state of Odisha, a viral video showed a tornado hitting various towns in West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas and Hooghly. The video showed an extremely fast-moving tornado that sent huge water spouts twirling high up into the sky with a gush of strong winds.

