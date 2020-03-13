Watch: Mexican Child Dressed Like a 'Coronavirus' in a Play is Breaking the Internet

With the novel Coronavirus engulfing more than 100 countries and claiming over 4,000 lives across the world, it is impossible to evade the scare of it.

Talking about awareness, health organizations, celebrities and common people have been trying to reach out and counsel safety tips via different mediums.

Children, who also have undeniably become a part of the panic, have attempted to demonstrate the impression of the Coronavirus in their own way.

Recently at an event held in Mexico, a group of three kids were seen performing a special act during the dance segment.

In a video, that has now gone viral on social media, a child can be seen donning a Coronavirus getup with a hat. Two other kids, dressed as a doctor and nurse respectively are wearing masks.

The doctor is following the Coronavirus impersonator with a prototype large injection in hand, that shows him trying to end the virus. The nurse, on the other hand, is demonstrating with her hands how to practice hygiene.

Italy, Iran, China: Schools across the country closed for Coronavirus.



The video has clocked over 7 lakh views since being shared over 9k times. Netizens have taken to the comment's section to express their views.

While some found the act entertaining, others felt that it was racist as the kid essaying coronavirus was wearing a Chinese hat.

Meanwhile, India has reported its first causality due to COVID-19.