WATCH: Mexican City Breaks World Record With 74 Feet Calavera Catrina

The Mexican coastal city Puerto Vallarta celebrated the Day of the Dead in a grand way. In one of the most popular tourist spots of the city, Faro del Malecon, the city erected the tallest Calavera Catrina creating a new Guinness World Record on November 2. The elegant and feminine skeleton-like figure is the Day of the Dead’s iconic symbol. The previous record was held by Municipio de Zapotlanejo in Mexico, with their Calavera Catrina standing at 61 feet and 7.17 inches on November 1, 2015. Towering over the city’s skyline, the Puerto Vallarta statue stood at 74 feet and 4.87 inches. A clip captured the Calavera Catrina in all its glory and was shared on Facebook. Take a look here:

After over a year of coming up with the idea and building the Calavera Catrina, the project came to life and was led by local artist Alondra Muca. However, it would have not been completed without the help of the team of seamstresses, carpenters, florists, architects and designers. The structure is made of metal and fibreglass. Its elegant blue dress has marine elements, a tribute to the Pacific Ocean. Its fingernails, the size of an adult’s forearm, were hand-painted. Onlookers could also see them decorated with marine elements like fish, shells, and manta rays.

The official website of the Guinness World Records mentioned that the Calavera Catrina was to remain on display for one week. After that, the fabric used to create the statue’s garment will be donated to local seamstresses and dressmakers. The official Guinness World Records adjudicator, Alfredo Arista was onsite to oversee the attempt and present the certificate.

Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is a holiday celebrated mostly in Mexico on November 1 and 2. It is a joyful time and people commemorate the holiday in memory of the deceased and celebrate their memory. People set up a candlelit altar with the deceased’s favourite food in their homes with the hopes that the deceased spirits can find their way back to their relatives. The families also visit the tombstones of the dead and have a feast there and talk to their ancestors.

