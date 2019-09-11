Watch: Mexico Recreates Bengaluru Artist's 'Moonwalk' on Damaged Roads
Mexican agency Boveda Celeste had contacted him on Facebook for the permission to recreate the video.
(Video grab)
Noted Bengaluru-based artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy's recently shared a video clip of him walking on a potholed road in the city resembling craters on the moon, which has now been recreated in Mexico.
Baadal took to Twitter to share the Mexico video and and wrote, "...and they recreated it in Mexico! #mexican roads."
...and they recreated it in Mexico! #mexican roads pic.twitter.com/Pz2yfgQrPv— baadal nanjundaswamy (@baadalvirus) September 11, 2019
Mexican agency Boveda Celeste had contacted him on Facebook for the permission to recreate the video.
The video shared on social media shows someone dressed up in an astronaut suit, walking slowly on a damaged road, just like the one shared by Baadal. The person carries the Mexican flag and there is an audio in the background.
Baadal has received many requests to recreate this 'moonwalk' in other parts of India and in other countries as well.
The Bengaluru-based artist has used his creative artwork in the past too, to red flag the callousness of the civic administration in maintaining roads and other amenities, by displaying dummy mermaids and crocodiles around potholes to draw the Bengaluru municipality's attention to the city's infrastructure woes.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Slofies: Can the Apple Brand Still Have the Same Impact on Pop Culture as Before?
- JioFiber Effect: Airtel Xstream Fibre 1Gbps Unlimited Broadband Launched at Rs 3,999
- Salman Khan Makes Incredible Return As Chulbul Pandey As He Unveils Dabangg 3 First Look
- Taapsee Pannu Admits She is in a Romantic Relationship
- Serena Williams Wins New York Fashion Week as She Walks Runway With Adorable Daughter