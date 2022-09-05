WATCH: Mickey Mouse, SpongeBob Break Into Road Rage in This Hilarious Video

A dashcam footage shows a one-of-its-kind road rage incident that, instead of raising hair, will tickle your funny bone. The video is reported to be from Russia and is going viral on social media again.

In the video, a white van is seen on the road. Seconds later, another car enters the frame with its right indicator turned on. It cuts the lane and blocks the path of the van. The disgruntled driver is seen walking up to the van. Cut to straight the most bizarre road rage ever. We can spot people dressed as Mickey Mouse, SpongeBob, and a squirrel getting off the van. A few seconds later, they are seen beating the driver.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the user, in the caption wrote, “Russia…it still produced the single greatest dashcam video ever made.”

Since being shared, the video has garnered almost nine lakh views. Tens of thousands of netizens registered their reactions in the form of likes, retweets, and comments. One user wrote, “Violence is only appropriate when Mickey and SpongeBob are involved.”

“I never expected that,” said another.

A person said, “This has been my favourite dashcam video ever for years now, and it will be yours as well once you sit through it. Scorsese could never look at this art.”

Claiming to have hurt themselves laughing while watching the video for the first time, another wrote, “An absolute classic of this genre. The first time I saw this, I remember hurting myself laughing.”

“This reminds me of 2 mates coming back with cuts and bruises after a New Year’s Eve night out in Weymouth and sheepishly reporting they’d been beaten up by Bart Simpson and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” read a comment.

So, what are your thoughts on this resurfaced video?

