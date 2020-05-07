Watch: Migrant Workers Throw Away Stale Food Served on Special Train at Asansol Station

Even as the migrant crisis continues to afflict lakhs of workers in India amid the coronavirus lockdown, a video of workers throwing away bad quality food from a train at Asansol railway station in West Bengal has been going viral.

The incident allegedly occurred on a special train carrying migrant workers back home on May 4. The migrant workers were on their way from Ernakulam in Kerala to Bihar's Danapur when about a thousand of them were served the cooked meal along with water at Asansol station where the train had made a 15-minutes-long stoppage.

According to reports, the workers threw the food away after realising it was stale and of poor quality. In a video shared by a Quint journalist on Twitter, the migrants can be heard screaming "murdabad"(death unto you) while dumping the food while others can be seen taking digs at policemen standing on the platform. Some alleged the food smelled bad.

#VIDEO: Shocking visuals from #Asansol. This is a train with migrant workers that left from Kerala and was headed for Danapur, #Bihar. Was passing by Asansol where they were allegedly given stale food. This is the migrants throwing the food on the platform. @TheQuint #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/xxYsQBMu36 — Ishadrita Lahiri (@ishadrita) May 6, 2020

Speaking to The Quint, Eastern Railways PRO Ekalabya Chakraborty confirmed that there indeed was an issue with the food served on the train, which had been prepared by IRCTC.

Eastern Railways PRO Ekalabya Chakraborty said there were reports of problems with the food from some coaches on the concerned train. "Because of the paucity of time, we couldn't rectify it at the Asansol station itself. However, we arranged for food again in the next station," Chakraborty said.

The video highlights once again the plight of lakhs of migrant workers in India, even as the country entered phase three of the national lockdown on May 4. Following the incident, the Indian Railways also received flak from local Trinamool Congress leaders as well as from social media users.

Special trains have been plying from Kerala since last week carrying thousands of migrant workers to their home states in Bihar and Odisha. The video comes amid outrage in Karnataka after the state government decided to stop special trains for migrants in an attempt to make them stay back as industrial work was picking up again int the state. Following the outrage, the BS Yeddyurappa government decided to resume train services.