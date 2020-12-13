Watch: Military Dog Refuses to Let the Coach Go After Two Years of Training Together

An emotional scene from China has melted hearts over the internet. The video opens to a military dog who refuses to bid goodbye to its coach, Jia Chuan as he retires after spending almost two years training the three-year-old golden retriever.

In the clip posted online, the canine is seen running behind the retired coach as soon as he takes his leave. Seeing Jia go, the canine named Da Mao ran behind Jia and hugged him, wrapping its paws around him and refusing to let him go. His colleague had to come and part the duo that has been together for the last two years.

The 41-second video has left internet users emotional.

Mao and his handler, Jia had been together for the last two years and the two shared a strong bond, reports local media. Mr Jia has been serving the Chinese army for the last eight years and was due to retire recently, but as he bid his farewell to the camp and to Mao, the first search and rescue dog he trained, it seems Mao couldn’t bear to see its coach go.

Even after multiple tries to part them away, Mao just wouldn’t give in and ran back to its previous handler by jumping

