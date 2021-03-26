Watch: Minnesota Teacher Asks Students to Roast Her, They Come Up With The Best Ones

When Minnesota-based elementary school teacher Anna Kidd asked her students to roast her, little did she know that they would make her day gold. The teacher had asked her students to complete their homework on time, and if they finished it timely they will be given a chance to roast her — a rather cool incentive for motivating kids to complete their homework. Needless to say, everyone completed their work early.

In the viral video that’s doing the rounds of TikTok and YouTube, Anna gives an opportunity to her students to roast her in whatever way they want, however she laid one condition: “Don’t make me cry but you can say whatever you want," she said. Being true to their teacher’s words the kids made fun of her in the most adorable and light-hearted way possible.

The first kid started with telling the teacher that her mom is ugly. Anna couldn’t control her laughter when one of her students said, “I think you look good, for a toad." Some kids commented on her shoes as well. But what made the roast a unique and satisfying experience was that more than half of the students couldn’t stop themselves from showering praises on their teacher. One student even went on to say, “I am not roasting my teacher because she is the best teacher I have ever had.” The word roast has a negative connotation to it, which is backed by all the controversial roast videos we have seen off late. It’s heartening to see the sheer amount of positivity this clip has and how it deviates from the typical roast norms.

Grateful and humbled by all the compliments and affection she got from her students, Anna Kidd thoroughly enjoyed her ‘roast’ session and ended the clip with an “I love you guys”. The video indeed brought a smile on our faces and made our day too.