Watch: Mischievous Elephant Stealing Milk from Leftover Bottles is the Cutest Heist Ever

If you are an avid consumer of viral content and just can’t stop scrolling through your social media feed looking for something new, then you surely would have come across the abundance of viral elephant videos online. These cute videos featuring the antics of the tuskers are an absolute favourite of many users and enjoy their own cult following on social media. And we are not even exaggerating. The latest addition to the list of viral tusker videos is a short clip shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Twitter. The video features the giant animal trying to drink leftover milk from a chunk of empty bottles kept under a tree. The elephant named Enkikwe uses his trunk to lift up the bottles and check whether there’s milk left in them or not.

Here’s the viral video:

Enkikwe is on the hunt for leftover milk, stealing empty milk bottles to find the dregs! #MilkMonday pic.twitter.com/fZuYutLZ17— Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) June 28, 2021

The 22 seconds-clip which was shared on June 28 has garnered over 9 thousand views and 1.3 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to this adorably cute video of Enkikwe, users dropped their comments in the reply section. While the caption jokingly suggested that he was ‘stealing’ the milk, users rallied behind the tusker to hail his act of preventing the wastage.

Enkikwe is Very⭐️ resourceful — HaloTheHeavenlyEskie (@TheEskie) June 28, 2021

Meanwhile, some of the users just could not stop gushing over Enkikwe’s cuteness. Check out some of the other reactions here.

I think he's so cute.— Elaine Rolette (@elainerolette) June 28, 2021

That is priceless!— Anna Lefsrud (@AnnaLefsrud) June 28, 2021

Love’s milk to much Gorgeous — Claire Hender‍♀️ (@HenderClaire) June 28, 2021

Adorable mischief! ❤️— The Sleepless Sloth (@sleeplesslothoz) June 28, 2021

What’s your reaction to this innocent stealing by the tusker?

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust keeps sharing adorable videos of animals, especially elephants, on its Twitter timeline. So, when you just need to recharge the battery of your mood, just check it out.

In another adorable video that had caught people’s attention online, a baby elephant dressed in a colourful blanket was seen enjoying its time as it danced and played around in an open field.

But he looks frustrated and annoyed ‍♂️— Corporal (@molashisback) June 23, 2021

The playful video received an overwhelming response from users and got over 23 thousand views. on Twitter.

