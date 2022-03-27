WATCH: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Performs Giddha with ITB Police Families

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu grabbed the eyeballs of the whole world when she made history by winning the prestigious Miss Universe crown for the country after a long hiatus of 21 years. And since then, the beauty pageant has remained in the limelight, but recently Harnaaz is getting praised on social media. This is because a video is making the rounds on the internet, in which Harnaaz can be seen performing giddha gracefully.

On Thursday, the actress attended an event hosted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Greater Noida, and several pictures and videos from the event are going viral on the internet. But honestly, one video has grabbed all the attention, in which Harnaaz can be seen dancing with the ITBP families and children, clicking pictures with ITBP personnel, and more.

The 22-year-old model can be seen gracefully performing the giddha steps on the song Boliyaan from the movie Aloo Chaat and Bari Barsi Khatan Gaya Si among others. Harnaaz also encouraged other women present in the group to dance along with her, as she showed them some steps that they can perform on the Punjabi song.

Advertisement

The official Instagram account of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police shared a series of pictures and videos of Harnaaz attending the event and enjoying it to the fullest. While dropping the glimpses of the event, ITBP wrote, “Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu joining Himveer families and children in a group performance during a special programme organized on Women Empowerment & HWWA Raising Day at 39th Battalion ITBP Greater Noida.”

Watch the videos of Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu here:

The beautiful model graced the event in an elegant yellow and olive coloured saree with a statement blouse. The saree featured geometric prints and a striped border with embroidered floral threadwork, while the dazzling crown was adorning her forehead. For the accessories, Harnaaz chose big dangling earrings. For those who don’t know, Harnaaz is only the third Indian to win the Miss Universe title, after Bollywood actresses Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.