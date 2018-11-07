English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: 'Mithai Truck' and Filmi Dancing, That's How Emirates Celebrated Diwali In Dubai
The airlines will also be serving special Diwali treats to passengers flying with the airline from November 7 to November 10.
Diwali is a festival of colours, lights and sweets. And to bring out the sweetness of the festival, Emirates Airlines has come up with a special Mitai (sweets) truck in Dubai to spread some Diali cheer among locals.
On Tuesday, Emirates posted a video of the airline's staff opening the shutters of the truck and start distributing sweets at Dubai's famed Bollywood Parks and City Walks. Many, especially Indians living in Dubai were delighted by the gesture and indulged in some festive cheer. The truck travelled across the city, handing out traditional Diwali sweets and savouries to everyone.
To bring out the true flavour of India, some Emirates crew members even danced to foot-tapping Bollywood songs and participated in aking rangolis along with residents. The video has received a lot of appreciation on social media with many complementing the UAE-based airlines for its warm and festive gesture.
To add more cheer to festivities, Emirates will also be serving special Diwali treats to passengers flying with the airline from November 7 to November 10.
#EmiratesAirlines celebrates #HappyDiwali in style https://t.co/OsBKKRbefv— TaNaAb (@nasir_tauhid) November 6, 2018
WATCH: Emirates brings Diwali cheer to Dubai with Bollywood musichttps://t.co/iuzo9Yk5np#Diwali #Dubai #Emirates pic.twitter.com/qSoW42fg8C— JustOut (@JustOutNews) November 7, 2018
Well Done @emirates what a way to celebrate #Diwali in #Dubai. #Marketing #Innovation #Hospitality #Diwali2018 pic.twitter.com/441AWcVcMX— Prateek Pathak (@PPPrateekPathak) November 3, 2018
Today, @emirates is spreading Diwali happiness at City Walk & Bollywood Parks in Dubai. What a fab way to appeal & cater to Indians living in that country. It says a lot about the growing importance of India in the world travel market. #Diwali2018 pic.twitter.com/Vqj7MBZbMW— Rishi Darda (@rishidarda) November 3, 2018
Diwali celebrations at Dubai. Thank you @emirates for the ❤ pic.twitter.com/vqppHuCTaE— Indians News (@indiansnews1) November 6, 2018
