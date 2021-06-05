WATCH: Mizoram Girl Aces 'Keepy-Uppy Challenge' by Juggling Football in Stilettos

Most people can’t even walk straight in stilettos, but this Mizoram girl is winning hearts as she played football wearing high heels. This girl’s take on the viral keepy-uppy challenge has left everyone on the microblogging site awestruck. The keepy-uppy challenge with toilet paper rolls was a #StayAtHome trend initiated by big footballers around the globe. But the 14-year-old took the famous Instagram quarantine challenge to another level.

The young talented girl from Aizawl, Cindy Remruatpuii with her black kitten heels is seen juggling the ball with her feet. The Instagram reel has wowed many social media users as it has left them wondering about her ability to control the football, as the ball did not touch the ground even once.

In an interview with Indian Express, Cindy has played in various state and national-level championships that also includes the prestigious Subroto Cup. The Class X student revealed that football is her greatest passion. Cindy’s father is a football coach and she was exposed to the sport at a very young age. Cindy said that she does not clearly remember when she exactly started playing the sport.

In her keepy-uppy challenge video, the teenager said that she took up the challenge because she thought the video might inspire others. Cindy further stated that she wanted to send out the message that anyone, girl or boy, can play this sport. Cindy admires American footballer Alex Morgan and wishes to reach new heights in the sport.

Earlier, she had shared the video on her Instagram handle. But, the video got much more attention after Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte shared it on his official Twitter handle. Elected from Aizawl East-II in the 2018 Assembly polls, Royte lauded the talented girl on social media, who is from his constituency. In the post, the minister wrote that football is not just for the boys, but for everyone.

A talented young female football enthusiast Cindy Remruatpuii from my constituency #AizawlEastII playing ball with pencil heel and showing 'How its done'. Football is not just for the boys, its for everyone! #ShePower #IndianFootballForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/1wHfoGwVtL— Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) June 3, 2021

The video has garnered immense praise on all social media platforms and has truly inspired many.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here