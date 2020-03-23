Watch: Mom, Dad and Son Dancing Together at Home is Making Netizens 'Happy' in Isolation

As the infectious Coronavirus outbreak grips the world, multiple nations have undergone lockdown to contain the spread of the virus which has claimed over 14,000 lives worldwide so far.

At a time like this, people have been forced to confine themselves to four walls of their houses and for some countries it has already been weeks where people have been barred from stepping outside their homes. And that needs efforts.

While social media has been flooded with ideas and posts on how people are keeping up with their time during the lockdown, another viral video shows a family keeping themselves as well as the netizens entertained by shaking a leg.

Nigerian singer Don Eazi took to Twitter to share a video where a wife, a husband and their son are seen dancing to hip-hop beats. While the mother was leading the front, the son and the husband were gladly following her moves.

Don Eazi captioned it: "This one na Supa Mummy Red heart."

This one na Supa Mummy ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/2vGByTRzoo — Don Eazi (@mreazi) March 21, 2020

The post garnered nearly 10,000 likes and 27,000 retweets with residents hailing the family's efforts to remain so energetic at a time of severe social isolation. Many people even lauded them for making their isolation days bright with their dance moves!

The man is looking like..."is this really the woman I got married to. Where is all this energy coming from?"😂😂😂 — Sinzu money (@Uncle_Ayo_) March 21, 2020

As innnn. Her energy is so fire! — Demi god (@_ademidun) March 21, 2020

Coolest family 👏💖 — Asiya Rodrigo (@AsiyaRodrigo) March 22, 2020

Nah this is beautiful 😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Airpods Queen Bro of Fair Girls🌝👑✨ (@damola_A) March 21, 2020

I see happiness ❤️❤️ — Bonjour to Mum 💛 (@Rinola_) March 21, 2020

Thankfully it looks like the boy picked up his mom's moves — Mide (@midEdAvid) March 21, 2020

See how I was smiling throughout — Zaza💨 (@ayoazeez26) March 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the total deaths across the world due to the novel coronavirus has crossed 14,000 while over 3,00,000 positive cases have been reported.

Europe on Sunday saw its relentless rise of deaths with Italy announcing a total of 651 deaths in one day, bringing its total to 5,476.