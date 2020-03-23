English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Watch: Mom, Dad and Son Dancing Together at Home is Making Netizens 'Happy' in Isolation

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @mreazi)

While social media is flooded with posts on how people are keeping up with their time during the lockdown, another viral video shows a family keeping themselves as well as the netizens entertained by shaking a leg.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
As the infectious Coronavirus outbreak grips the world, multiple nations have undergone lockdown to contain the spread of the virus which has claimed over 14,000 lives worldwide so far.

At a time like this, people have been forced to confine themselves to four walls of their houses and for some countries it has already been weeks where people have been barred from stepping outside their homes. And that needs efforts.

While social media has been flooded with ideas and posts on how people are keeping up with their time during the lockdown, another viral video shows a family keeping themselves as well as the netizens entertained by shaking a leg.

Nigerian singer Don Eazi took to Twitter to share a video where a wife, a husband and their son are seen dancing to hip-hop beats. While the mother was leading the front, the son and the husband were gladly following her moves.

Don Eazi captioned it: "This one na Supa Mummy Red heart."

The post garnered nearly 10,000 likes and 27,000 retweets with residents hailing the family's efforts to remain so energetic at a time of severe social isolation. Many people even lauded them for making their isolation days bright with their dance moves!

Meanwhile, the total deaths across the world due to the novel coronavirus has crossed 14,000 while over 3,00,000 positive cases have been reported.

Europe on Sunday saw its relentless rise of deaths with Italy announcing a total of 651 deaths in one day, bringing its total to 5,476.

