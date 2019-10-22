WATCH: Mom Pulls off Cruel Prank to Teach Her Kids About the Misuse of Scissors
In a video, that has now gone viral, a New York-based mother, Renae Johnson can be seen setting up the prank for her kids. She places a fake tongue inside her mouth.
Screenshot from video uploaded by World News / YouTube.
When we are kids, and we don’t understand a thing easily, our parents often use creative ideas to make us learn things. However, how would you feel if instead of teaching you a lesson, your parents ended up freaking you out?
Well, something similar happened in New York, where a mother tried to pull a "hilarious" prank on her kids, only to end up freaking them out.
In a video, that has now gone viral, a New York-based mother, Renae Johnson can be seen setting up a "cruel" prank for her kids. She places a fake tongue inside her mouth. The tongue has a piercing in it with a scissor.
She then lies on the floor, waiting for her two children to return from school. She can be heard saying in the video, “Saw this on Facebook. And I figured when the kids get off the bus, I’m gonna be laying on the floor. And see their reaction.”
Renae’s son enters the house first and finds his mother laying on the floor and screaming for help.
She tries to help her, but soon realizes that she is injured. Renae scribbles something on a paper, but the son screams continuously.
Soon after, his sister enters the house and starts screaming right away after seeing the mother.
After the two children lose it, the mother pulls off the fake tongue and laughs out loud.
Her daughter shouts, “I will kill you” after realizing that it was just a "prank".
