Watch: Moments Before Plane Takes Off, Pigeon Sits Nonchalantly on its Wing

The weekend is here, and you might be chilling in your bed and scrolling through social media for some funny content to have a good laugh. Well, we did find a perfect clip that might make you chuckle. A video of a pigeon relaxing on a plane’s wings as it takes off. The video shared on YouTube by ViralHog was recorded by a passenger sitting on an aeroplane. The amusing video shows the pigeon sitting nonchalantly on the wing of the aeroplane.

After a few seconds in the 19-second video, the plane takes a turn towards the runway and slowly gains momentum as it prepares for its take-off. The bird, unaware of the mechanics of the airplane, continues to sit on the wing and in the blink of an eye its slips away from sight.

“While waiting for his plane to take off, Fernando noticed a pigeon on the wing of the plane. He then decided to record…” read the caption of the video.

The internet is having a gala time in reacting to the video. One of the users said, “Pigeon just hit the smoothest moonwalk.” Another user added, “I’m willing to bet more than half the people that see this chuckled.” Someone also used the tagline of the energy drink and quipped, “Red Bull gives you wings.” Another person commented, “Just when you think life is going right.” One more user wrote, “The pigeon is thinking ‘I will just sit here and when this thing lands I will be somewhere far away. OH! NO! I am getting pushed off.’”

Watch the video here:



The video has received more than 6.17 lakh views since it was uploaded.

Earlier, a video went viral of a pigeon inside a Jaipur-bound GoAir Plane which made the flight delayed by 30 minutes.

