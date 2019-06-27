Close Shave! Woman's Quick Reflexes Saves Toddler From Falling Off Balcony
The video which is touching hearts online shows a woman saving her small child from a fateful mishap. The viral factor in the video? The woman's quick reflexes.
Mothers: They're the best.. aren't they? They're our superheroes, and they seem to magically fix everything.
Mothers don't hesitate to think of their own safety over the safety of their child. A video going viral proves just that.
A heart-stirring video of a woman saving her tiny tot from a fateful mishap is blowing the internet and making people awestruck.
The video, which shows CCTV footage from an office, where a woman is walking out of a lift with her young child. The woman is on her phone and in the video we see the child leave their mother's hand and rush to an open balcony. They slide between the rails and are about to fall off before their mother, acting on her impulses, grabbed onto them to prevent the mishap.
Before the kid falls, she manages to save them.
The micro-second it took her to react is winning the hearts of people on the Internet.
The woman managed to save the child despite having a phone and a purse on her. The video ends with people streaming out of the office after hearing the noise.
‘Moms have the super power when it comes to save her child.’ Isn't it true?
'Only a mother can do it, salute to this brave lady', wrote one Netizen.
'Wow, that is a almost stop your heart moment. Good catch mom', other added.
'One reacted Oh my gosh! MOM!!!' said another.
