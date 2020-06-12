BUZZ

WATCH: Mom's Incredible Reaction to Daughter Getting Admitted to Law School is Pure Gold

Screenshot from video tweeted by @ladyfromdalou.

The mother could be seen on a call with someone as she read out that her daughter had been selected in a law school.

We all want to make our parents proud of our achievements. A beaming smile on their faces can serve to be the push we require to fulfil our dreams and overcome barriers. A woman recently managed to make her mother go jumping with joy with some good news.

Mel, a Twitter user from Washington DC, shared a video of her mother reacting to her acceptance letter on the microblogging site.

The mother can be seen on a call with someone as she reads out that Mel has been selected in a law school. She goes visibly surprised and reads the letter aloud. Then, Mel points out something from the letter that makes her jump instantly and she goes on to thump her feet in joy.

She added in the caption that she has also received a $40,000 annual scholarship. This was all achieved while she worked full time and did not even attend any tuition classes before appearing for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT).

The pure feeling of love and happiness has managed to light up a smile across various faces on the internet. The post has garnered over 13.2 million views and more than 1.5 million likes.

Strangers have been even coming forward to financially help Mel to continue her study. One Twitter user offered to sponsor her books and airfare for her. Even the official Twitter account of her law school dropped down a congratulatory message on the thread for getting admitted.


