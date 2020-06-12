WATCH: Mom's Incredible Reaction to Daughter Getting Admitted to Law School is Pure Gold

We all want to make our parents proud of our achievements. A beaming smile on their faces can serve to be the push we require to fulfil our dreams and overcome barriers. A woman recently managed to make her mother go jumping with joy with some good news.

Mel, a Twitter user from Washington DC, shared a video of her mother reacting to her acceptance letter on the microblogging site.

The mother can be seen on a call with someone as she reads out that Mel has been selected in a law school. She goes visibly surprised and reads the letter aloud. Then, Mel points out something from the letter that makes her jump instantly and she goes on to thump her feet in joy.

If you need to see a little black joy, please watch my moms reaction when I told her I got into law school with a $40,000 annual scholarship pic.twitter.com/KDo4c19WYl — Mel (@ladyfromdalou) June 10, 2020

She added in the caption that she has also received a $40,000 annual scholarship. This was all achieved while she worked full time and did not even attend any tuition classes before appearing for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT).

I really feel compelled to let y’all know I self studied for the LSAT while working full time. It took me forever to pay off what I still owed my undergraduate school to get my transcripts. And I did not have a damn 4.0 GPA.



DONT EVER SELL YOURSELF SHORT OR GIVE UP WE NEED YOU — Mel (@ladyfromdalou) June 10, 2020

The pure feeling of love and happiness has managed to light up a smile across various faces on the internet. The post has garnered over 13.2 million views and more than 1.5 million likes.

Strangers have been even coming forward to financially help Mel to continue her study. One Twitter user offered to sponsor her books and airfare for her. Even the official Twitter account of her law school dropped down a congratulatory message on the thread for getting admitted.

Congrats! I’ll buy your books and airfare to school next semester.



DM and we can work out the details.



Law school changed my life; I’m sure it will change yours.



My god son’s mom went to DePaul for law school. Happy to connect you two! 😃 — Daniel Franchise (@DanielFranchise) June 10, 2020