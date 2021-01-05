WATCH: Money Heist's Berlin aka Pedro Alonso Mimics Iconic Dialogue 'Mogambo Khush Hua'

It isn’t just the songs and dance that give Indian cinema an edge over others.

Dialogues have also played a crucial role in making Indian actors and characters unforgettable. Interestingly, ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’, one of the most iconic dialogues from the cult film Mr India continues to be everyone’s favourite including Spanish actor Pedro Alonso.

In his first interview to India, Alonso may have looked a bit surprised when asked to mimic popular dialogues ‘Bade Bade Deshon Mei’ and ‘Kitne Aadmi They’, but he showed no qualms in pulling off ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’ with ease.

Pedro, who has authored 'Libro de Filipo', also talked about the interesting bond he shares with Indian culture.

On being asked if the unnamed spiritual country which he mentions in his book could be India, Pedro says, “I have used references that come from the East, but I didn’t want to be specific about the country when I wrote the book.”

Pedro, who keeps a copy of Bhagavad Gita and has a photo of Lord Ganesha adorning his house, is also keen on visiting India. “I have to visit India because I really love the energy of Indian culture. Want to enter deeper and see it with my eyes.”

Sometime back, actor Itziar Ituno, lauded by the viewers for playing the role of a competent police officer Inspector Raquel Murillo flawlessly, joined us for a chat from Spain to explain why Money Heist is an intensely feminist show, what the viewers can expect from the last season, the experience of filming it during the ongoing pandemic & more.

Also Read: Money Heist's Itziar Ituno on Falling for 'Professor', Bollywood Dancing and What Season Finale Will Offer

In an exclusive interview with News18.com, Itziar Ituño, the actor behind 'Raquel' sang Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen's 'Chunari Chunari.'

A clip of that video went viral. She also mentioned that she loves Bollywood dance.

Also Read: WATCH: Money Heist’s 'Inspector Raquel Murillo' Sings Salman Khan’s ‘Chunari Chunari’