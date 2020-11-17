WATCH: Money Heist’s 'Inspector Raquel Murillo' Sings Salman Khan’s ‘Chunari Chunari’

It may be time to say goodbye to 'Bella Ciao.'

The track which gained popularity with with Netflix's episodal Spanish drama Money Heist as it featured several times at crucial points in the series, and has become a fan favourite.

It may now have competition though - Agent Raquel alias Lisbon singing 'Chunari Chunari.'

In an exclusive interview with News18's Showsha, Itziar Ituño, the actor behind 'Raquel' sang Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen's 'chunari chunari.' A clip of that video has since gone viral.

In the interview she also mentions that she loves Bollywood dance a lot. Watch our full video below.

This isn't the only Indian connection the actors from Money Heist have.

Spanish actor Miguel Herrán essays Rio, a young hacker in Netflix's popular web-series Money Heist. Fans of the series have done some serious digging and come up with a rare discovery. Turns out the favourite Miguel aka Rio featured in an Indian ad in 2015 before raiding the Royal Mint of Spain with Professor.

The advertisement by Gaana also starred Pia Bajpai along with Miguel. The five-year-old commercial video shows both of them as strangers travelling in a metro.

The advertisement next shows how they become friends by bonding over music. The eight-minute and twenty-second video for gaana.com chronicles a love story of the duo after they meet by chance in the Delhi Metro. With a catchy tune and hummable lyrics, the beautiful short film touches several cliches of Bollywood.

Earlier, Nairobi who is one of the most-loved characters from Money Heist. While Nairobi has managed to win all the hearts with her ‘robber skills’ in the show, the real life Alba Flores is equally talented. Apart from the Spanish show La Casa de Papel (Money Heist in English), Alba has also played a Telugu character in a movie.

The Spanish movie, titled Vicente Ferrer, was largely based on the life and events of a Jesuit missionary. The man, originally from Spain, visits the state of Andhra Pradesh and decides to live there in order to improve the lives of the people.

