Watch: Money Heist’s Nairobi Speaks Fluent Telugu as Shamira from Andhra Pradesh

Netflix’s show Money Heist has become popular across the globe. The characters and actors playing them on the screen have become household names.

Nairobi is one of the most-loved characters from Money Heist. While Nairobi has managed to win all the hearts with her ‘robber skills’ in the show, the real life Alba Flores is equally talented. Apart from the Spanish show La Casa de Papel (Money Heist in English), Alba has also played a Telugu character in a movie.

The Spanish movie, titled Vicente Ferrer, was largely based on the life and events of a Jesuit missionary. The man, originally from Spain, visits the state of Andhra Pradesh and decides to live there in order to improve the lives of the people.

The Money Heist star played the role of Shamira in the movie released in 2013. A clip of her character has been doing rounds on the internet. In the short clip, Alba can be seen speaking in Telugu fluently, impressing many netizens.

In the movie, she belongs to the village of Anthapuram in Andhra Pradesh and wears traditional clothes. She had also sported a bindi and braid to complete the Indian look.

A fan page has shared the image on Instagram and the actress has been since being appraised for her versatility.

“Can y’all believe that she (Alba Flores) played such heavy roles right in the start of her career… I mean, if THAT was the start, I can’t imagine what she’ll do in the future, she’s already above the skies right now, and she achieved ALL of this fame and love with side roles,” read the caption.