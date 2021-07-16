WATCH: Monkey Enters MP Liquor Shop and Sips Alcohol, Leaves Twitterati Amused

A viral video of an alcoholic monkey enjoying his favourite whiskey while sitting inside a liquor shop from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla has taken social media by storm. The unusual customer at the liquor shop was more than welcomed by the shopkeeper who gave him a special entry to select his favourite drink. The incident which was captured on camera by the onlookers present at the wine shop was shared on Twitter by user @smaheshwari523. The 1.14-minute clip starts off with the visual of the simian selecting his bottle of whiskey before trying to open its lid by mouth. Surprisingly, no one tried to shoo the monkey away.

In fact, onlookers cheered for him as he opened the bottle before gulping the whiskey down. The shopkeeper is seen offering a biscuit to him but the animal appears to be more interested in the liquor.

Check out the video here:

The clip has garnered a lot of attention online and left people amused. Since being shared online on July 14, the video has received over 1.2 thousand views along with several reactions on the microblogging site.

What is your reaction to this alcoholic monkey?

Monkeys can really feel comfortable in presence of humans, if they want to. Last month, a clip of a mammal cavorting and roaming around in coaches of Delhi metro had gone viral on social media. The unusual passenger on the metro was spotted on a train on the Blue Line of Delhi metro as it moved from Yamuna Bank to IP station. The simian ambled around in the coaches doing his playful antics before moving out on his own. No passenger was harmed by the monkey. In fact, in the visuals, the animal was seen sitting quietly next to a passenger enjoying the view outside from the window of the train.

