WATCH: Monkey Gets 'Free Ride' on the Back of a Cat, Netizens Amused

The internet is filled with cute animal videos, and watching them perform some adorable antics is simply delightful. One such video has gone viral, and everyone is obsessed with it. A video of a cat roaming with money on its back is melting the hearts of all animal lovers on the internet. The video was shared on Twitter. In the clip, a cat is seen having a good time walking on the streets with its friend, a squirrel monkey. The video shows the pair walking down the street, with the monkey tightly clutching the cat’s back. The duo appear to be at ease in each other’s company as they ride down the lanes together. Along with the video, the caption added to the post also read, “Taking a free ride.”

Watch the adorable video below:

The video has garnered over one million views as of now. On seeing the video, several social media users expressed how adorable the duo looked. One of the users wrote, “That’s what best buds do. They carry each other”. Another user wrote, “When animals of different species become friends their relationship is deep. So cute”. A third user wrote, “The best thing I’ve seen in a long, long time #loveit”.

One user replied, “The cat is actually being super cautious and defensive like it’s trying to protect its own kitten. It really adopted lil monkey.”

Previously, a video of a cat sliding down a concrete surface went viral on the internet. A black cat can be seen gliding down a slanted pillar-like structure in the short video. The cat keeps moving quickly from one point to another repeating the process several times. The animal running back to the top to slide again is the video’s highlight. The caption read, “Cat slide”. Watch the video here:

The video has amassed over seven million views as of now.

