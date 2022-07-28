Watch: Monkey Peels Banana, Cleans Stringy Fibers Before Eating it; Internet Impressed

Animal videos will never lose their popularity on the internet as their appeal is widespread, catering to every age group. While some focus on their cute antics, some bring to the fore their Intelligence Quotient which is a treat to watch. A recent video shared by a Twitter profile named Tansu Yegen shows us how monkeys use their intelligence in a task as mundane as eating a banana.

Monkeys are known to be intelligent creatures, which is not surprising, considering that the most intelligent creature on earth, humans, are believed to have evolved from primates. According to a report in The Mirror, monkeys are as smart as human toddlers and can understand abstract properties. The video in question shows that monkeys, like humans, have preferences when eating bananas and are not fond of the stringy parts on them either.

In the video, we see a monkey, holding a banana with its young one beside it. The monkey displays impressive intelligence by peeling the banana completely and then even taking time to pull out the stringy fibre. The monkey pulls out every bit of the fibre from the peeled banana and makes sure it is completely clean and fibreless, before going ahead and eating it. Take a look at the video.



Monkeys dont like the stringy bits on bananas either😊 pic.twitter.com/FDGHyUsVuS — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 25, 2022



The viral video has been retweeted 1108 times and liked by 8269 people. Users have been left amazed by the monkey’s intelligence.

It is interesting to note that apes are the only creatures other than humans who eat bananas after peeling off the skin. Monkeys and humans have up to 98 per cent similarity in their DNA and they have fingerprints like us. With a little training, they are capable of solving puzzles and learning sign language.

