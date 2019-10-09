Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Monkey Sits on Indian Cop's Shoulder and Gives Him a Free Hair-Care

In the clip, an inspector in-charge is seen all busy in work with the monkey sitting on his shoulder seemingly searching for lice in his hair.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 9, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
Watch: Monkey Sits on Indian Cop's Shoulder and Gives Him a Free Hair-Care
Video grab. (Twitter)

It is quite an usual sight to watch monkeys indulging themselves in the art of a hair-care. In a viral video, a monkey is seen sitting on the shoulder of a senior police officer and giving the cop, what appears to be, a head massage as he is busy working at his desk. The unusual incident took place at a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit where the inspector is calmly flipping through pages of report as the monkey cards its fingers through his hair.

The 53-second video shared by Rahul Srivastav, Additional SP, Uttar Pradesh Police, has been viewed over 13 thousand times and garnered more than 1,100 likes as well as 298 retweets.

In the clip, Inspector in-charge Shrikant Dwivedi is seen all busy in work with the monkey sitting on his shoulder seemingly searching for lice in his hair. The inspector doesn't seem to be bothered or disturbed by the monkey and continues to do his work with utmost dedication.

In the clip the monkey is seen pulling out lice and taking them in its mouth and the inspector is patiently working.

It is however, not clear who has captured the video of the incident.

Soon after being shared, the video went viral with some finding it difficult to believe that the incident actually took place. Few even praised the dedication of the inspector who continued working despite the monkey was sitting on his head.

Here's what people have commented on the video.

Some people also took to the comment section and suggest a few brands of shampoo that the inspector should apply to get rid of lice.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
