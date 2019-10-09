Watch: Monkey Sits on Indian Cop's Shoulder and Gives Him a Free Hair-Care
In the clip, an inspector in-charge is seen all busy in work with the monkey sitting on his shoulder seemingly searching for lice in his hair.
Video grab. (Twitter)
It is quite an usual sight to watch monkeys indulging themselves in the art of a hair-care. In a viral video, a monkey is seen sitting on the shoulder of a senior police officer and giving the cop, what appears to be, a head massage as he is busy working at his desk. The unusual incident took place at a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit where the inspector is calmly flipping through pages of report as the monkey cards its fingers through his hair.
The 53-second video shared by Rahul Srivastav, Additional SP, Uttar Pradesh Police, has been viewed over 13 thousand times and garnered more than 1,100 likes as well as 298 retweets.
In the clip, Inspector in-charge Shrikant Dwivedi is seen all busy in work with the monkey sitting on his shoulder seemingly searching for lice in his hair. The inspector doesn't seem to be bothered or disturbed by the monkey and continues to do his work with utmost dedication.
In the clip the monkey is seen pulling out lice and taking them in its mouth and the inspector is patiently working.
It is however, not clear who has captured the video of the incident.
पीलीभीत के इन इन्स्पेक्टर साहब का अनुभव ये बताता है कि यदि आप काम करने में व्यवधान नहीं चाहते हैं तो रीठा, शिकाकाई या अच्छा शैम्पू इस्तेमाल करें ! #Shampoo #Hair #Police #monkeylove #Monkey pic.twitter.com/7sPQtuS2A6— RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) October 8, 2019
Soon after being shared, the video went viral with some finding it difficult to believe that the incident actually took place. Few even praised the dedication of the inspector who continued working despite the monkey was sitting on his head.
Here's what people have commented on the video.
Omg! This cant be true— richa anirudh (@richaanirudh) October 8, 2019
Hats off to the patience level..— Anil Nagar (@anilnagar3) October 8, 2019
Unseen Humane face of tough men/women in Uniform. Kudos to UP Police. Such videos will definitely boost the confidence of common men...— Sanchit Sahu (@sanchitsahu) October 8, 2019
Epic— (@OfficeofVAK) October 8, 2019
Cheap n affordable solution he developed now y to waste money on costly sampoo or medikar or head & shoulder. Sir such cases many in India.— Guddu Bajpai-NGO NIF Jhansi UP (@1008guddu) October 9, 2019
Some people also took to the comment section and suggest a few brands of shampoo that the inspector should apply to get rid of lice.
