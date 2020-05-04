Watch: Monkey Tries to Kidnap Baby, Social Media Thinks It's a Human 'Trafficking Effort'

In a shocking incident, a clip of a miniature bike riding monkey trying to ‘kidnap’ a baby in a broad daylight has hit the internet.

Shared on Twitter by retired American basketball player Rex Chapman, the clip shows three kids sitting on a bench and the monkey approaching towards them on a full-speed miniature bike.

As soon as, the baboon reaches near the bench, it leaves the bike and pulls a toddler from the bench.

Soon people intervened in the matter and foiled the animal’s bid to grab the little toddler.

In the end, the monkey leaves the kid and runs away. The 15-second-long clip shows the baby getting up and running towards the bench.

Since being shared online, it has been viewed over 6 million times and has received over 70,000 likes. Over 20, 000 users have retweeted the post.

Netizens have also commented on the post. One user said, “Apparently it is a trafficking effort. The monkey grabs the kid and somebody pulls them both back. If things go south, they let go of the rope and the monkey takes the rap”.

Another user wrote, “Human trafficking, it’s a very real thing. Hundreds of thousands of kids go missing every year. Baby was very lucky here”.

Expressing her anger, a Twitterati wrote, “OMG I would have shot that damn monkey”.

Later, the post made its way to Reddit, where it has been upvoted by 70,000 times and has received over 2,000 comments.



