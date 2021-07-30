WATCH: Monkeys Barge into Gwalior School, One Sits on Principal's Chair

Recently, monkeys have been ruling social media as several videos of them putting up bizarre acts have surfaced online. It is known to all that monkeys and humans are both primates. As they are our closest living relatives, it's no surprise they stand on the list of most intelligent animals. But a monkey considered itself so qualified that it sat in the chair of Madhya Pradesh’s government school principal.

A video that went viral and is being shared extensively featured monkeys hanging out in a classroom. A troop of monkeys had barged inside a government school in Gwalior. While several monkeys were seen roaming and playing in the classes, one of them sat in the chair of the principal. In the video, it was seen playing with the plastic which was wrapped around the chair.

With school staff standing around him, it did appear to be afraid. After enjoying his time on the chair, he jumped off and ran outside the office.

This is not the first-time monkeys, especially in Madhya Pradesh, have left netizens in splits. A few days back, a video of a money drinking alcohol at a 'theka' in MP took the Internet by storm. Reportedly, the video was shot in the Mandla district of the state.

The video featured the animal sitting on a table near a consignment of alcohol bottles. Further, he was seen grabbing a bottle of alcohol and opened its lid with his mouth. Surprisingly, instead of stopping him the onlookers and shop’s owner himself encouraged him to open the bottle. Once he successfully did it, the crowd cheered for him.

How can we forget, the monkey traveling in the Delhi metro?

The clip prompted hilarious reactions on the internet, while many found the clip amusing, some wondered how he was able to board the train. Though the Delhi Metro authorities could not confirm the incident, they reached out to the person who had shared the clip on his Twitter handle.

Which is your favourite video of the lot?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here