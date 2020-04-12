BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Watch: Monkeys Enjoy a 'Pool Party' in Mumbai while Humans Self Isolate amid Lockdown

Video grab. (Instagram/ @tiscaofficial)

Video grab. (Instagram/ @tiscaofficial)

In a recent amusing incident, a bunch of monkeys was spotted enjoying a refreshing swim inside a housing complex Mumbai's Borivali, while humans were just spending another mufdane Sunday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
Share this:

With a nation-wide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems nature has reversed its roles.

While humans are adhering to the need of social distancing and keeping themselves locked inside their houses, it seems animals (read: monkeys) have taken over to have a pool party at the onset of the summers.

In an amusing incident, a bunch of monkeys were spotted enjoying a refreshing swim inside a housing complex Mumbai's Borivali, while humans were just spending another mufdane Sunday.

The video of the same was shared on Instagram by actress Tisca Chopra, who said, "#PoolParty...must’ve been watching and waiting for years .. saw the opportunity and jumped right in .. #monkeyingaround."

The video shows few monkeys hanging from the balconies and suddenly one of them swings and jumps right into the pool. After taking a dive, then swims leisurely and eventually gets up to sit by the pool.

Meanwhile, with 189 more new coronavirus cases reported, the total number of Covid-19 patients in Mumbai shot up to 1182, the Mumbai civic body said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,409

    +775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,447

    +918*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    764

    +112*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,281,371

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,804,668

    +24,925

  • Cured/Discharged

    412,426

     

  • Total DEATHS

    110,871

    +2,092
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres