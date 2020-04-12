Watch: Monkeys Enjoy a 'Pool Party' in Mumbai while Humans Self Isolate amid Lockdown

With a nation-wide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems nature has reversed its roles.

While humans are adhering to the need of social distancing and keeping themselves locked inside their houses, it seems animals (read: monkeys) have taken over to have a pool party at the onset of the summers.

In an amusing incident, a bunch of monkeys were spotted enjoying a refreshing swim inside a housing complex Mumbai's Borivali, while humans were just spending another mufdane Sunday.

The video of the same was shared on Instagram by actress Tisca Chopra, who said, "#PoolParty...must’ve been watching and waiting for years .. saw the opportunity and jumped right in .. #monkeyingaround."

The video shows few monkeys hanging from the balconies and suddenly one of them swings and jumps right into the pool. After taking a dive, then swims leisurely and eventually gets up to sit by the pool.

Meanwhile, with 189 more new coronavirus cases reported, the total number of Covid-19 patients in Mumbai shot up to 1182, the Mumbai civic body said.

