WATCH: Monkey's Joy Ride in Delhi Metro Leaves Desi Twitter Amused

Delhi’s lifeline, the metro, is up and running again after being under lockdown due to the pandemic. As the metro returned back on tracks everyone was excited to kickstart their normal routine life with metro rides and looks like this feeling was not just limited to humans of Delhi. A monkey was seen enjoying his time during one of the metro rides on Saturday as he jumped and played around the coach. In one of the first video that surfaced online, the monkey is seen sitting quietly like a well-behaved passenger and occasionally looks out of the window enjoying the view.

In another video, he was seen goofing and jumping around metro pillars without disturbing anyone.

#WATCH | A monkey entered into a metro running on Delhi Blue Line. It had climbed from Yamuna Bank Metro Station. The monkey was moved out of metro at the next station after passengers informed the staff. pic.twitter.com/fmUaIYpxb2— News18 (@CNNnews18) June 20, 2021

The presence of the unusual guest on the metro attracted a lot of attention from the passengers who filmed and shared these videos online. While even pets aren’t allowed on the metro, it’s surprising how this monkey managed to hop on the ride.

However, the viral videos of the antics of the monkey during its joy ride left several users amused who shared their reactions to the incident.

Someone told the monkey that train rides are Free in Delhi.— Tin Man 🇮🇳 (@NumbKhopdi) June 20, 2021

most days I feel at least a little like this monkey feels https://t.co/b4GoPnvKjH— david finig (@davidfinig) June 20, 2021

The background comments 😅😅 "ye ek bhatakti aatma hai" and "koi bandar ko bhi mask pehna do" 😅 https://t.co/oxr1JG0HBs— Anuradha S (@anuradhamax7) June 19, 2021

Taking cognizance of the viral video, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation reached out to users and enquired about the incident. Informing about the monkey’s presence in the metro, DMRC told that the animal was spotted on a train moving from Yamuna Bank to IP extension on the Blue line. The monkey moved away on its own after being on the metro for some time. During its outing on the train, it caused no harm to any of the passengers.

In another similar incident in 2018, a monkey was spotted moving around the underground metro station of Pink line in Azadpur. The presence of the monkey created a panic among the passengers as it roamed around the premises before whisked away by CISF and DMRC officials.

