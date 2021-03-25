WATCH: More Than 350 Baby Turtles Released into Sea in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam by Forest Officials

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh's Forest & Environment Department released over 350 baby turtles into the sea yesterday, in Visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/rzWAc44GWL— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

People at Vishakhapatnam beach were left amused after the Forest and Environment Department, Andhra Pradesh released over 350 baby turtles into the sea on Wednesday. The video that has been shared on Twitter shows several tiny turtle hatchlings moving slowly on the beach. The clip has been shared by ANI with the caption that over 350 baby turtles have been released into the sea yesterday. This kind act of AP Forest officials is lauded by netizens on social media.

Ever since it was shared, it has grabbed over 16000 views, thousands of likes and tons of comments. Netizens took to the comment section to express their happiness through memes and reactions. A user commented, “Great. Humans have already destroyed nature to a large extend. This act of Atonement is the need of the hour."

As per the reports, the AP forest officials have collected over 50,000 eggs in Vishakhapatnam out of which 5000 hatchlings have been released so far. Like many other species, the existence of marine turtles is in danger due to human activities. In the year 2020, a treaty to regulate the high seas was initiated by the members of the United Nations. Four sessions of talks had been planned to take place over two years, to protect marine biodiversity and avoid pillaging of the oceans.

A couple of weeks ago, a large number of baby turtles were released into the sea in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram by the forest department officials and anti-poaching guards. The clicks of the turtles chirping and going into the sea has left netizens amazed as they lauded the officials as the pictures went viral on the social media platform. Many call it a great job and expressed their happiness.

Rameswaram: Baby turtles were released into the sea by Forest Department officials and anti-poaching guards yesterday. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/VismKe78AX— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

As per the reports, it was the season’s first batch of 131 Olive Ridley hatchlings that were collected on January 11. The baby turtles were released into the sea near MR Chathiram.