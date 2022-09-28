WATCH: Mother Creates Innovative Backseat for her Child on Bicycle

In India, there is no dearth of creative solutions, especially those which are created through ‘jugaad’. People find innovative ways to their problems and when a mother does that it makes it more special. Recently, heart-warming a video of a ‘jugaad’ shared by Industrialist, Harsh Goenka on Twitter has been winning the hearts of the internet. In the clip, the mother was seen cycling in an unknown location, but what caught everyone’s attention was that she made a special seat for her child.

The mother added a makeshift special chair for her child to comfortably ride along with her. She added a small child-size plastic chair that was attached to the bicycle. The location of the video remains unclear as of yet. Harsh Goenka aptly penned the caption of the video, “What a mother won’t do for her child.”

What a mother won’t do for her child @ankidurg pic.twitter.com/TZWjHWAguS — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 26, 2022

Twitterati has been left in awe and appreciated the extra effort done by the mother. One of the users wrote, “Mother of all innovations begins with a mother and her innovative efforts to keep a child happy.”

“Her sense of Safety for the child deserves huge applause,” said another user.

Someone also added, “Harsh ji perfect innovation reinvent real example of Necessity is the mother of invention.”

“A mother always has to think twice, once for herself once for her child,” added another one.

A micro-blogging site user commented, “That baby is really comfortable!”

One of the cyber surfers added, “What a lovely sight to behold. Mother has created a throne for her little prince!”

The video has garnered more than 1.4 million views since it was uploaded.

A similar video of a man using ‘jugaad’ when a road got waterlogged during the rainy season surfaced online. The man made a wheel-installed wooden cart to help pedestrians cross the street and not only this, he even earned money from it.

