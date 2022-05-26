WATCH: Mother Dives into 20-feet Deep Sewage Drain to Save Toddler Who Fell Inside

A mother in the UK witnessed the most traumatising moment of her life after her 18-month-old toddler fell twenty feet down a sewage drain. Without giving a second thought, the mother jumped inside the drain and pulled her baby to safety. The incident took place in Ashford, Kent, when 23-year-old Amy Blyth went out on a stroll with her son Theo Prior on a Sunday afternoon. The terrifying moment was also caught in a CCTV installed in a neighbouring house and was later shared online.

Uploaded on Facebook by Blyth, the video showed the mother-son taking a walk outside their house in Tenterden town. Blyth was seen walking past a covered sewage drain while holding Theo’s hands.

However, seconds later, the toddler walked back towards the drainage cover to inspect it. At first, the mother didn’t suspect anything but as Theo stepped onto the cover, it flipped, causing him to fall inside the deep drain. As the drainage lid closed on Theo, Blyth quickly swung into action to save her toddler.

She lifted the cover and threw it away before quickly stepping inside the drain. According to Blyth, she could not even hear Theo after he fell inside. “I didn’t know what I was going to expect when I managed to get it off,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

Blyth shared that she thought her son had died but as she got down into the drain, Theo was standing in the filth and screaming her name. “This noise is absolute torture and I’ll never forget how it sounded,” she added.

As soon as Blyth spotted her son, she managed to get hold of him and pulled him out to safety. Although Theo was rescued unharmed, the mishap traumatised his mother. Blyth wrote that she will never be able to mentally recover from the incident and that Theo is also scared to leave her side.

Further, Blyth also highlighted how the drain was left in a state that could have proven fatal for her son. The mother stressed that she will make sure nothing of that sort ever happens to her son again.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.