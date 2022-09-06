WATCH: Mother Elephant Prevents Her Curious Calf From Approaching Tourists

As a child, we have all been told by our parents not to accept treats from strangers or go with anyone we don’t know. While these instructions may be common across families, a viral video shows that even elephants seem to be giving similar teaching to their little ones. In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, an elephant is seen preventing her calf from getting closer to tourists as the tuskers cross a road. “Mother elephant stops its child from approaching the tourists.” the caption read.

The video opens with the jumbo emerging from the woods with her calf and trying to cross a trail. While the mother walks towards the other side of the road, her calf follows her with his small strides. However, soon the calf gets distracted by the tourists who were filming this incident.

With his curiosity triggered, the calf veers off from his path and begins to approach the tourists as if to take a closer look. But, before he could get any closer, the mother elephant intervenes to shield her calf. She gently guides the baby elephant with her trunk and brings him back to the route they were supposed to go. At one point, it also seems as if the jumbo is warning the tourists to stay away from her calf as she looks straight towards them while wagging its trunk.

The video amassed more than 1.5 million views on Twitter while leaving users truly amazed. “Such amazing creatures,” one user wrote.

This one predicted what the calf and her mother would have said if they could talk.

Another suspected that the calf may have seen humans for the first time which prompted him to approach them out of curiosity.

“Mom is saying, “get away from those humans. You don’t know where they’ve been,” another user wrote.

“That´s what parents are for. Teaching the young the perils of life. Stay away from humans at all costs, baby,” a comment read.

The video had first gone viral back in 2016 but has resurfaced to amaze the internet once again.

